Leeds draw with Portsmouth

Aug 10, 2024 17:23 By radiokerrysport
Leeds draw with Portsmouth
Promotion favourites Leeds had to come from behind twice to get a 3-all draw at home to newly-promoted Portsmouth in their first Championship game of the season.

Oxford began their return to the second tier with a shock 2-nil win at home to Norwich.

Elsewhere, West Brom won 3-1 at QPR, Middlesbrough got past Swansea 1-nil, while Cardiff lost 2-nil to Sunderland.

Watford scored a 90th minute winner in a 3-2 victory against Millwall, while Hull needed a stoppage time penalty to hold Bristol City 1-1 and Coventry suffered a 1-nil defeat to Stoke.

