Lando Norris' hopes of cutting Max Verstappen's Formula One championship lead at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix have taken a blow.

He's finished back in 17th place in qualifying for tomorrow's race - with Verstappen sixth.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will go from pole position, while Norris' McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri's second on the grid.

George Russell qualified fifth fastest and Lewis Hamilton seventh.