Max Verstappen has set the fastest time in qualifying but won't be on pole position for tomorrow's Belgian Grand Prix.

The Formula One world champion has a 10-place grid penalty for taking a new power unit - so Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start first instead.

Lewis Hamilton is bumped up to third, behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

Lando Norris goes from fourth for McLaren, with Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate George Russell sixth.