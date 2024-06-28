Advertisement
Sport

League resumes for Kerry FC tonight

Jun 28, 2024
League resumes for Kerry FC tonight
Kerry FC are back in League Of Ireland action tonight following the summer break.

They’re home to Wexford from 7.45.

Also in the First Division, leaders Cork entertain Bray, it's Cobh against UCD, Athlone play Treaty, and Finn Harps go to Longford.

Premier Division leaders Shelbourne welcome Galway

Derry, who lie second in the table, host Drogheda

Shamrock Rovers, are off to play Sligo.

Dundalk entertain Waterford

And it's St Pat's against Bohs.

All of tonight's games kick off at 7.45.

