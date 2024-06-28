League resumes for Kerry FC tonight

Kerry FC are back in League Of Ireland action tonight following the summer break.
They’re home to Wexford from 7.45.
Also in the First Division, leaders Cork entertain Bray, it's Cobh against UCD, Athlone play Treaty, and Finn Harps go to Longford.
Premier Division leaders Shelbourne welcome Galway
Derry, who lie second in the table, host Drogheda
Shamrock Rovers, are off to play Sligo.
Dundalk entertain Waterford
And it's St Pat's against Bohs.
All of tonight's games kick off at 7.45.