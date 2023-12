Drogheda United defender Evan Weir has agreed a deal to join English League Two club Walsall.

The 21-year-old will, however, be loaned back to Drogheda until the summer of next year.

Elsewhere, Sligo Rovers have given a first professional contract to academy prospect Owen Elding.

And former Drogheda and Bray Wanderers striker Chris Lyons has signed for Longford Town.