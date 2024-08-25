Advertisement
Laune Rangers Outscore Fossa In Second Half To Reach Intermediate Final

Aug 25, 2024 18:23 By radiokerrysport
Final Score
Laune Rangers 1-19 Fossa 3-11

The true tale of the scoreline in the Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Semi-Final should show "David Clifford 3-08 Eoghan Hassett 0-10".

This game was exciting with both teams putting the "foot" back into football.

When David Clifford completed his first half hat-trick from the penalty spot, it looked like Fossa would cruise to an inevitable victory.

The Player of the Year scored a goal from his first touch in the 2nd minute, followed by a second in the 12th minute in response to Tom Whittleton's goal for Laune Rangers moments earlier.

At the break it was Fossa 3-08 Laune Rangers 1-08.

In the second half, Eoghan Hassett and David Tyther clocked up 9 points between them in comparison to only 3 for David Clifford and Fossa. In fact, during the 19 minutes between David Clifford scores, Laune Rangers scored seven points.

The Mid-Kerry Champions ended with a two-point victory to set-up a final showdown with Austin Stacks.

