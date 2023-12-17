Laune Rangers crowned Mid Kerry champs

The Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship final, sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin, has gone to Laune Rangers.

The decider in Milltown saw them get the better of Keel 12 points to 1-6.

It took 7 minutes for the opening score to arrive, a Keel point. They quickly doubled that advantage before a 9th minute goal from

Keith Evans had them 5 clear. Laune Rangers responded with their first point of the occasion. There were just 2 points over the next ten minutes, the sides swapping scores. That made it 1-3 to 0-2 in favour of Keel. A lengthy stoppage ensued after an injury to a player in the 22nd minute. Once the ambulance arrived and removed that player play resumed. At half time Keel led by 1-3 to 4 points.

Advertisement

Laune Rangers opened the second half scoring, a point to cut the deficit in half. Rangers equalised 6 minutes into the period; 0-6 to 1-3. Keel then went two in front but back to back Laune Rangers points once more brought the Killorglin outfit level; 0-8 to 1-5 after 49 minutes. 3 points in 2 minutes propelled Laune Rangers into a 3 point advantage, those scores coming from Fiachra Clifford

Eoghan Hassett and John Burke. That made it 11 points to 1-5 with 7 minutes to go. Keel pulled it back to 2 with a minute left of normal time but a Laune Rangers point closed out the scoring.

Eoghan Hassett Man of the match