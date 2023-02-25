Late point sees Kerry lose out to Offaly

Kerry’s unbeaten record in Division 2A of the Allianz Hurling League has gone.

They've gone down to Offaly at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney by 22 points to 1-18.

Offaly had the first two points but Kerry soon levelled through Keith Carmody and Padraig Boyle. The next 2 points went to Offaly and they led by double scores, 4 points to 2, after 11 minutes. Again the Kingdom hit back, points by Padraig Boyle and Fionan Mackessy bringing them level again; 4 all after 14 minutes. After Offaly went in front again Shane Conway netted to put Kerry ahead midway through the half; 1-4 to 0-5. However, Offaly hit 4 points in a row to lead by 0-9 to 1-4 before the half hour mark. Kerry's next score did not arrive until the final minute of added on time. At half time the Kingdom trailed by 13 points to 1-5.

As with the opening period Offaly had the first two points of the second half but Jordan Conway and Colin Walsh responded to put over for Kerry. 2 more Kingdom scores, by Padraig Boyle and Daniel Collins cut the deficit to 2 at 15 points to 1-10. However, back to back Offaly points meant they led by 4 again after 51 minutes. 7 minutes from time Kerry had pulled it back to a 1 point game at 0-19 to 1-15. The Kingdom were on the ascendancy and went ahead by 1. After Offaly drew level Shane Conway nudged the Kingdom in front once more. But again the visitors hit back to make it 1-18 to 21 points in the final minute of regulation time. Deep in added on time Offaly pointed with almost the last puck of the match to claim the win.