Late OG sinks 9-man Liverpool

9-man Liverpool conceded an own goal in stoppage time to lose a feisty Premier League match at Tottenham 2-1 last night.

The referees organisation the PGMOL noted the officials made a significant human error by not allowing a Luis Diaz goal in the first half.

Elsewhere, Leaders Manchester City's perfect start to the league campaign came to an end after losing 2-1 at Wolves.

Their gap at the top of the table has been cut to a point, after Arsenal eased past Bournemouth 4-nil.

Aston Villa thrashed Brighton 6-1 in the lunchtime kick-off, before Manchester United slumped to a 1-nil defeat at home to Crystal Palace.

Bottom side Sheffield United's torrid form continued at West Ham, who beat them 2-nil, the same score Newcastle triumphed over Burnley.

There's just one game in the Premier League this afternoon.

Nottingham Forest face Brentford with a 2pm kick off at the City Ground.