Advertisement
Sport

Late goal sinks Forest

Apr 29, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Late goal sinks Forest Late goal sinks Forest
Share this article

Nottingham Forest were denied a crucial point in their battle to stay in the Premier League this afternoon.

Josh Dasilva scored in the 94th minute to give Brentford a 2-1 win in their encounter this afternoon.

Elsewhere, Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck both scored twice as Brighton hammered Wolves 6-nil.

Advertisement

Earlier today, Crystal Palace edged out West Ham 4-3.

Wigan have been relegated after just one season back in the Championship.

Their 1-all draw at Reading wasn't enough to keep their survival hopes alive.

Advertisement

Queens Park Rangers ensured they'll be playing in the second tier next year. They were 1-nil winners at Stoke.

Coventry are favourites to secure a play-off place. The 2-nil victory over Birmingham has moved them up to fifth.

Sunderland's 2-all draw with Watford means they're 2 points adrift of the top six with a game remaining.

Advertisement

Champions Burnley beat Bristol City 2-1.

Sheffield United, who are also already promoted, thrashed Preston 4-1.

Hull and Swansea drew 1-all.

Advertisement

West Brom need to beat Norwich in the late kick-off to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Sport

Brecel into final

Apr 29, 2023 17:04
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus