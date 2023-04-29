Late goal sinks Forest

Nottingham Forest were denied a crucial point in their battle to stay in the Premier League this afternoon.

Josh Dasilva scored in the 94th minute to give Brentford a 2-1 win in their encounter this afternoon.

Elsewhere, Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck both scored twice as Brighton hammered Wolves 6-nil.

Advertisement

Earlier today, Crystal Palace edged out West Ham 4-3.

Wigan have been relegated after just one season back in the Championship.

Their 1-all draw at Reading wasn't enough to keep their survival hopes alive.

Advertisement

Queens Park Rangers ensured they'll be playing in the second tier next year. They were 1-nil winners at Stoke.

Coventry are favourites to secure a play-off place. The 2-nil victory over Birmingham has moved them up to fifth.

Sunderland's 2-all draw with Watford means they're 2 points adrift of the top six with a game remaining.

Advertisement

Champions Burnley beat Bristol City 2-1.

Sheffield United, who are also already promoted, thrashed Preston 4-1.

Hull and Swansea drew 1-all.

Advertisement

West Brom need to beat Norwich in the late kick-off to keep their play-off hopes alive.