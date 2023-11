Arsenal are into 5th place in the Women's Super League after a 2-1 win over Manchester City this afternoon.

A late goal from substitute Stina Blackstenius gave the Gunners the 3 points to see them draw level with City after 5 games.

Tottenham went third as they were held by Everton 1-1.

Liverpool have moved just behind them thanks to a 2-1 win over Leicester City.