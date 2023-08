Chris Wood’s late header handed Nottingham Forest a 2-1 win at home to Sheffield United in the Premier League last night.

This afternoon sees Liverpool welcome Bournemouth to Anfield.

Fulham play Brentford, and Brighton go to Wolves.

There’s a 5.30 start to the meeting of Tottenham and Manchester United.

And Manchester City take on Newcastle from 8.

In the Championship, Leeds and West Brom played out a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.