Late drama as Brighton beat Man United

Manchester United are nervously looking over their shoulder in the Premier League after a night of late drama on England's south coast.

An Alexis McAllister penalty in the ninth minute of injury time saw Brighton beat United 1-nil at the AmEx stadium.

The win moves Brighton back into the top six.

While in the race for Champions League football, United have a four point advantage over fifth placed Liverpool, with a game-in-hand.

Napoli ended their 33 year wait between Scudetti last night.

Their 1-1 draw away to Udinese saw them secure the Serie A title with five games to spare.