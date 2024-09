Manchester City defender John Stones scored deep into stoppage time as they drew 2-all at home with 10-man Arsenal in the Premier League.

The visitors thought they'd secured a huge win despite Leandro Trossard's first half red.

Erling Haaland scored his 100th City goal to open the scoring, before the Londoners fought back to lead.

The defending champions return to the top of the table, with Arsenal two points behind in fourth.