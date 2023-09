Arsenal remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season after a thrilling 3-1 win over Manchester United yesterday.

It was 1-1 entering stoppage time at the Emirates Stadium before the Gunners won it with goals by Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says it was a sweet victory

United have now suffered two defeats from four games and lie 11th in the table going into the international break.