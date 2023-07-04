Laois on lookout for new manager

Kerry's Billy Sheehan has stepped down as Laois senior football manager.
The O'Moore County lost out to Down in the Tailteann Cup semi-finals this year.
They exited the Leinster Championship at the hands of Dublin.
