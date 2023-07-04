Advertisement
Sport

Laois on lookout for new manager

Jul 4, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrysport
Laois on lookout for new manager Laois on lookout for new manager
Share this article

Kerry's Billy Sheehan has stepped down as Laois senior football manager.

The O'Moore County lost out to Down in the Tailteann Cup semi-finals this year.

They exited the Leinster Championship at the hands of Dublin.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus