Laois forward Munnelly retires from inter county football

Dec 13, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrysport
Laois forward Munnelly retires from inter county football
After 20 years, Laois forward Ross Munnelly has retired from inter county football.

The Arles Kilcruise clubman won the Leinster title with the O'Moore County in 2003.

Munnelly is just short of his 40th birthday.

