Laois forward Munnelly retires from inter county football

After 20 years, Laois forward Ross Munnelly has retired from inter county football.
The Arles Kilcruise clubman won the Leinster title with the O'Moore County in 2003.
Munnelly is just short of his 40th birthday.
Advertisement
After 20 years, Laois forward Ross Munnelly has retired from inter county football.
The Arles Kilcruise clubman won the Leinster title with the O'Moore County in 2003.
Munnelly is just short of his 40th birthday.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus