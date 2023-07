Rory McIlroy is level-par thru six holes of his opening round of The Open Championship at Hoylake.

Waterford's Seamus Power is also level-par meanwhile after carding an opening round round of 71.

2019 champion Shane Lowry is 1-over-par after today, as is Meath amateur Alex Maguire.

Darren Clarke is 2-over with Padraig Harrington 3-over-par.

South African amateur Christo Lamprecht and England's Tommy Fleetwood share the lead on 5-under.