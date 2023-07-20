Ladies into Under 18 B Final

The Kerry Ladies are into the final of the ZuCar Under 18 B Championship Final
They beat Dublin on a scoreline of 1-12 to 2-3 in Cahir last night
They will play Sligo in the Final
