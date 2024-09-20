Kyle Hayes shortlisted for Hurler of the Year

Despite convictions this year for violent disorder and dangerous driving, Limerick’s Kyle Hayes has been shortlisted for Hurler of the Year.

Hayes is also shortlisted for an All Star.

Shane O’Donnell receives a first ever nomination for Hurler of the Year, and he’s joined on that shortlist by Cork’s Darragh Fitzgibbon.

Clare full-back Adam Hogan is nominated for Young Hurler of the Year, along with Limerick’s Cathal O’Neill, and Cork’s Eoin Downey.

All Ireland champions Clare dominate this year’s list of nominees for the PWC GAA/GPA Hurling All Stars with 14.

Of the team that started this year’s All Ireland final, only Cathal Malone misses out on the shortlist.

Beaten finalists Cork have ten players on the shortlist.

Limerick have nine, and Kilkenny four.

There are two each for Antrim, Dublin, Wexford and Waterford.