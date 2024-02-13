KSBGL review

SATURDAY FEBURARY 10TH
U12 Girls Premier (South)
Ballyhar Dynamos 3-2 Tralee Dynamos
U13 Girl’s Quarter Finals Shield
Killarney Athletic B 2-4 Castleisland AFC
U16 Girls Premier
Iveragh UTD 1-5 Killarney Celtic
ST Brendans Park 0-6 Listowel Celtic
BOYS :
U12 Boy’s John Murphy Cup Knock-out Round
Fenit Samphires 0-4 St Brendans Park
MEK A v Iveragh (Dragon’s Den) `
U12 Boy’s John Murphy Sheild Knock-out
St Brendans Park D 0-6 Listowel Celtic B
U13 Boy’s Premier
Inter Kenmare 0-1 Ballyhar Dynamos
Killarney Athletic 0-2 Killorglin AFC
Castleisland AFC 1-3 Listowel Celtic
U13 Boy’s Division 1
Mastergeeha FC 0-1 Fenit Samphires
Listowel Celtic B 0-5 Killarney Athletic B
Killarney Celtic 2-0 St Brendans Park
U13 Boy’s Division 2 North
Dingle Bay Rovers 6-0 St Brendans Park C
BOTTOM 3:
LB Rovers B 0-1 Castleisland AFC C (Ardfert astro)
U13 Boy’s Division 2 South
TOP:
Inter Kenmare B 4-1 Ballyhar Dynamos
BOTTOM:
Killarney Athletic C 1-1 Mastergeeha FC B
U15 Boy’s Premier
Ballyhar Dynamos 2-1 Killorglin
Tralee Dynamos 0-4 St Brendans Park
U15 Boy’s Division 1
Killarney Athletic 1-2 Listowel Celtic
U15 Boy’s Division 2
St Brendans Park C 4-2 Inter Kenmare B