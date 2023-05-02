Advertisement
Knee injury for Irish captain; Arsenal bid to return to Premier League summit

May 2, 2023 08:05 By radiokerrysport
Knee injury for Irish captain; Arsenal bid to return to Premier League summit
Everton manager Sean Dyche admits Seamus Coleman's knee injury 'could be serious'.

The Republic of Ireland captain was substituted in last night's 2-all Premier League draw with Leicester.

Dyche says the absence of Coleman in the second half had a significant impact on the game

The point lifted Leicester out of the relegation zone, with Everton still second from bottom.

Tonight, Arsenal can return to the top of the table if they get the better of Chelsea.

Kick off at the Emirates is at 8pm.

