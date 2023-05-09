Kingdom Swimming Club News

Kingdom Swimming Club Weekly News
Success for Kingdom Swimmers at Munster Championships
Well done to all our swimmers on a super weekend of swimming at the Munster Long Course Championships held in UL over the weekend. The three day event provided an opportunity for swimmers who had qualified to compete in individual and relay events and attain qualification times for the forthcoming Irish National Championships in July.
With a number of our swimmers attaining pbs, qualification times and no less than 16 medals (13 individual and 3 relay), Kingdom Swimmers were once again up there with the strongest swimmers from the clubs throughout Munster. From our younger swimmers, for whom this was their first time competing in Long Course (50m) ,to our more seasoned senior swimmers, the weekend was a great experience for all.
Medal Winners
Jack Hutchinson gold 1500m free
Daragh Casey bronze 1500m free
Ciara Quilter bronze 200m fly
Zala O'Connor bronze 100brs
Maire O'Sullivan bronze 100brs
Cian Mason gold 50fly
Rory Boydsilver 200back
Zala O'Connor silver 200brs
Maire O'Sullivan silver 200brs
Cian Mason gold 200fly
Jack Hutchinson silver 200 fly
Rory Boyd silver 50back
Maire O'Sullivan silver 50brs
Girls medley 13-14 bronze (Lainey, Siobhan,Amber, Ciara)
Boys medley 13-14 bronze (Alex, Mattias,Paddy,Sean)
Boys medley 15+ bronze (Rory,Cian,Cillian,Fernando)
Thanks to our coaches Spela & Leza, Team Managers Kerrie & Antoinette , Officials -Pat , top table Mike & Tim and all the parents who volunteered over the weekend.
Community Games National Swimming Finals
Best of luck to a number of our swimmers who will head to Castlebar this Saturday May 13th to represent their respective areas in the National Finals of Community Games Swimming .Always a great day out, hope all our swimmers enjoy the experience.
Upcoming Galas
Michael Bowles Invitational Gala -May 20th-21st-Douglas
2023 Irish National Division 2 Competition-July 5th-9th-UL
2023 Irish Summer National Championships-July 26th-30th -UL