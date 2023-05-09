Kingdom Swimming Club News

Kingdom Swimming Club Weekly News

Success for Kingdom Swimmers at Munster Championships

Well done to all our swimmers on a super weekend of swimming at the Munster Long Course Championships held in UL over the weekend. The three day event provided an opportunity for swimmers who had qualified to compete in individual and relay events and attain qualification times for the forthcoming Irish National Championships in July.

With a number of our swimmers attaining pbs, qualification times and no less than 16 medals (13 individual and 3 relay), Kingdom Swimmers were once again up there with the strongest swimmers from the clubs throughout Munster. From our younger swimmers, for whom this was their first time competing in Long Course (50m) ,to our more seasoned senior swimmers, the weekend was a great experience for all.

Medal Winners

Jack Hutchinson gold 1500m free

Daragh Casey bronze 1500m free

Ciara Quilter bronze 200m fly

Zala O'Connor bronze 100brs

Maire O'Sullivan bronze 100brs

Cian Mason gold 50fly

Rory Boydsilver 200back

Zala O'Connor silver 200brs

Maire O'Sullivan silver 200brs

Cian Mason gold 200fly

Jack Hutchinson silver 200 fly

Rory Boyd silver 50back

Maire O'Sullivan silver 50brs

Girls medley 13-14 bronze (Lainey, Siobhan,Amber, Ciara)

Boys medley 13-14 bronze (Alex, Mattias,Paddy,Sean)

Boys medley 15+ bronze (Rory,Cian,Cillian,Fernando)

Thanks to our coaches Spela & Leza, Team Managers Kerrie & Antoinette , Officials -Pat , top table Mike & Tim and all the parents who volunteered over the weekend.

Community Games National Swimming Finals

Best of luck to a number of our swimmers who will head to Castlebar this Saturday May 13th to represent their respective areas in the National Finals of Community Games Swimming .Always a great day out, hope all our swimmers enjoy the experience.

Upcoming Galas

Michael Bowles Invitational Gala -May 20th-21st-Douglas

2023 Irish National Division 2 Competition-July 5th-9th-UL

2023 Irish Summer National Championships-July 26th-30th -UL