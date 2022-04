It’s Kerry versus Armagh in Croke Park tomorrow for Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2 honours, and promotion.

The final throws-in at 2 and is live on Radio Kerry Sport.

Kerry joint managers Darragh Long and firstly Declan Quill

Kerry captain Anna Galvin

It's Donegal against Meath in the Diviison 1 decider. Maureen O'Donnell is Highland Radio co-commentator and a former Donegal player