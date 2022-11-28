Advertisement
Kingdom National League fixtures confirmed

Nov 28, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrysport
Kingdom National League fixtures confirmed
Photo: Radio Kerry
Kerry's first game back in Division 1 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League will see them go to Waterford.

The Division 2 champions and TG4 All-Ireland Finalists begin their topflight campaign on January 22nd.

Kerry have another away tie one week later, at Mayo.

Round 3 on February 5th sees the Kingdom host Donegal.

A fortnight later Dublin are the visitors to Kerry.

Round 5 on February 26th brings another home tie, against Meath.

Kerry go to Cork on March 19th, then finish on March 26th at Galway.

The League Final is on Saturday April 15th.

