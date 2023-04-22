Kingdom into Munster Football Final

Kerry have booked their return to the Munster Senior Football Championship final.

The Kingdom defeated Tipperary 26 points to 5 in Killarney in a game which was live on Radio Kerry Sport.

It was a lacklustre start, with the first score not coming until the tenth minute; a Paudie Clifford point. Tipp equalised within a minute but Paul Geaney then restored the Kingdom advantage. A 13th minute Sean O'Shea free doubled the advantage before Darragh Moynihan extended that lead to 4 points to 1 midway through the period. Further scores by Diarmuid O'Connor and Sean O'Shea meant a 6 points to 1 lead for Kerry after 23 minutes. After Tipp doubled their tall Tom O'Sullivan became the 6th different Kerry point scorer. David Clifford then got his name on the scoresheet and shortly after a leg block on David Clifford saw the Kingdom awarded a penalty. However, Tony Brosnan missed the spot kick and it remained 8 points to 2. Kerry point number 9 came courtesy of Jason Foley. When Tony Brosnan pointed he became the 10th Kingdom scorer. Kerry led 12 points to 2 at the break.

Sean O'Shea had the first two points of the second period, Kerry going on to open up a 16 points to 4 advantage by the 43rd minute. It was 18 to 5 at the 3/4 stage, Kerry tagging on 5 more points heading into added on time. Ruairi Murphy was Kerry's 11th different scorer when he put over in that added on time. The second semi-final is between Limerick and Clare from 7. The final is at 4 on Sunday May 7th.

Sligo have seen off New York by 2-16 to 0-6 in the Connacht semi-final at Markievicz Park.

It ended all square in Belfast in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship clash between Dublin and Armagh, 1-19 apiece at Corrigan Park.