Kingdom host Cobh in Cup this afternoon

Feb 5, 2024 09:12 By radiokerrysport
Kingdom host Cobh in Cup this afternoon
Kerry FC can today qualify for the semi-finals of the Munster Senior Cup.

They’re home to Cobh in the Quarter Final, at 2 in Mounthawk Park, Tralee.

Kerry manager Conor McCarthy

