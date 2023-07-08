Advertisement
Sport

Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday review; Kingdom runners going for national glory tonight

Jul 8, 2023 16:07 By radiokerrynews
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday review; Kingdom runners going for national glory tonight Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday review; Kingdom runners going for national glory tonight
Share this article

Declan Dowling reports

Kerry will have two runners tonight in the BoyleSports Champion Plate 550 final; Ballymac Walt and Beepers Lariat.

Sarah Kinsella of BoyleSports Bookmakers previews

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus