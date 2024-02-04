Kingdom footballers win at Monaghan

Kerry have won away to Monaghan in the Allianz Football League.

The Round 2 tie in Clones ended 3-15 to 1-12.

After Monaghan got the first point of the encounter two Sean O'Shea points put the Kingdom in front after 9 minutes. Dara Moynihan doubled that advantage a minute later at 3 points to 1 before a Dylan Casey point extended the advantage. Conor Geaney made it 5 to 1 after 12 minutes. A fantastic Shane Ryan save denied Monaghan a goal while Kerry then spurned a goal opportunity of their own at the other end. Ryan O'Toole did net for Monaghan and a point shortly afterwards meant the game was level after 16 minutes at 1-2 to 5 points. Monaghan edged ahead with a 20th minute point. Monaghan were in the ascendancy, doubling their lead after 22 minutes. Kerry's first point in 10 minutes brought them within 1; Sean O'Shea putting over. Tom O'Sullivan then drew Kerry level. Another Shane Ryan save in a one on one kept the tie all square in the 25th minute. After Monaghan went a point in front Kerry goaled through Cillian Burke Kerry went 4 points clear just after the half hour mark at 1-9 to 1-5 and there was no further scoring in the period. David Clifford was introduced shortly before the break, Paudie Clifford entered the fray at the start of the second half.

Kerry opened up a 5 point lead but 2 Monaghan scores cut that to 3 at 1-11 to 1-8. Paudie Clifford put the Kingdom 4 ahead 11 minutes into the half, Jason Foley moving the gap to 5 after 50 minutes. With Kerry ahead by 1-14 to 1-9 in the 59th minute David Clifford goal gave the Kingdom serious breathing space A freak goal in the 70th minute put the seal on the victory

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor