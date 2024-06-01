Kingdom beaten by Cobh

Kerry FC went down to Cobh in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The only goal in Cork was scored in the 20th minute.

FIRST HALF

Kerry FC started the game superbly with chances from Sean McGrath and Ryan Kelliher coming in the opening three minutes. First, Kelliher’s deflected shot was saved easily by Darragh’s Burke. Then Sean McGrath went even closer when his effort from outside the area was on target but again collected well by the Cobh keeper.

In the eleventh minute, Antonio Tuta saved a close-range chance from Matthew McKevitt. The Cobh attacker got into a dangerous position, but the Croatian did well to sniff out the danger. It was the first warning sign from the home side before they took the lead just eight minutes later. Cobh were awarded a soft free kick that was taken quickly and caught Kerry by surprise. McKevitt was in on goal and slotted his chance past Tuta into the bottom corner.

Kerry finished the half strongly with Daniel Okwute hitting the crossbar from close range before Ryan Kelliher’s shot outside the box was caught by Burke. Kerry were good in the first half but it felt like the goal took the wind out of their sails slightly. They needed to up the tempo in the second half if they were to get anything from the game.

SECOND HALF

Kennedy Amechi came close to an equaliser thirteen minutes after the restart with great trickery opening the shot up for himself. Burke was on hand again to keep the danger at bay. Cobh nearly doubled their lead but a goal-line clearance from Sean O’Connell kept the Cobh lead to just one goal.

James O’Leary came close on a couple of occasions to double the host’s lead. The first was saved well by Tuta with the second going wide of the keepers left-hand post.

Kerry had a big call for a penalty in the closing minutes as Daniel Okwute was being held and dragged to the ground. Nothing came of the appeals and the game ended soon thereafter.

A disappointing defeat for Kerry as they look to bounce back on Monday when they face eight-placed Treaty United in Mounthawk Park to close out the Bank Holiday weekend.

COBH RAMBLERS TEAM: 1. DARRAGH BURKE, 5. BRENDAN FRAHILL, 6. DEAN LARKIN, 9. MATTHEW MCKEVITT (GOAL ’19), 10. JACK LARKIN, 11. JAMES O’LEARY, 12. NOLAN EVERS, 16. DAVID BOSNJAK, 20. CHARLIE O’BRIEN, 28. DALE HOLLAND, 39. JASON ABBOTT (C).

SUBS: CATHAL O’HANLON, JUSTIN EGUAIBOR, LIAM KERVICK, DAN MCKAY, ALESSANDRO DESANCTIS, DAVID EGUAIBOR, TIERNAN O’BRIEN, LUKA LE BERVET, EVAN DEASY.

KERRY FC TEAM: 1. ANTONIO TUTA, 15. KEVIN WILLIAMS, 6. ETHAN KOS, 5. ANDY SPAIN (C), 3. SEAN O’CONNELL, 21. DAIRE MCCARTHY, 7. SEAN MCGRATH, 12. KENNEDY AMECHI, 10. VALERII DOLIA, 9. RYAN KELLIHER, 11. DANIEL OKWUTE.

SUBS: AARON O’SULLIVAN, SAMUEL ALADESANUSI, GRAHAM O’REILLY, NATHAN GLEESON, TOGOR SILONG, VICTOR UDEZE, RONAN TEAHAN, CIAN BROSNAN.

It was a good night for Shamrock Rovers in the Premier Division of the SSE Airtricity League.

The champions beat Drogheda 2-0 away from home and are third in the table.

Leaders Shelbourne meanwhile lost 2-1 to Sligo Rovers at Tolka Park and second placed Derry City drew 0-0 with Dundalk at Oriel Park.

Elsewhere, Keith Long's Waterford beat his former club Bohemians 2-1 while St. Pat's enjoyed a 2-1 win over Galway United.

That was their first victory since Stephen Kenny took over as boss.