Kilmoyley beat Lixnaw and book place in the Semi Final

Aug 15, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Kilmoyley beat Lixnaw and book place in the Semi Final
A firing second half display from Kilmoyley ensured victory for the county champions of 2020.

 

The fired past Lixnaw on a scoreline 1-23 to 1-14

In doing so they topped the group and got drawn straight into the semi finals

