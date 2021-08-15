Kilmoyley beat Lixnaw and book place in the Semi Final

A firing second half display from Kilmoyley ensured victory for the county champions of 2020.
The fired past Lixnaw on a scoreline 1-23 to 1-14
In doing so they topped the group and got drawn straight into the semi finals
