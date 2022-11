Kilmacud Crokes have booked their place in the Leinster Club Senior football final.

The Dublin champions enjoyed a comfortable 1-12 to 4 point-win over Portarlington at Croke Park.

They will face The Downs in the decider.

The Westmeath champions are into their first Leinster final in 50 years after edging Ratoath by 2-12 to 17 points.