Killarney Races preview

The October meeting of the Killarney Races kicks off tomorrow. It will take place over Sunday the 6th, and Monday the 7th of October.
Radio Kerry Sport spoke to Racecourse chairman Billy O'Sullivan to preview the meeting.
