Killarney ladies start season with victory

In the Women’s National League Utility Trust St Pauls Killarney won 83-50 away to Carlow.
Enda Walshe reports
In the Men's National League Scotts Lakers St.Pauls Killarney lost 99-87 at Carlow.
