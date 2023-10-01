Advertisement
Sport

Killarney ladies start season with victory

Oct 1, 2023 15:06 By radiokerrysport
Killarney ladies start season with victory
Share this article

In the Women’s National League Utility Trust St Pauls Killarney won 83-50 away to Carlow.

Enda Walshe reports

In the Men's National League Scotts Lakers St.Pauls Killarney lost 99-87 at Carlow.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

St.Kierans and Rathmore qualify from County Championship Group 2
Advertisement
Women's Super League season underway
Kingdom rower into 1/4s
Advertisement

Recommended

MTU Kerry continues mentoring programme
Women's Super League season underway
39 adults accessed emergency accommodation at the end of August
Kingdom rower into 1/4s
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus