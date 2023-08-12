Killarney Celtic can become national champions today

Killarney Celtic can become national champions this afternoon.
They play in the FAI Women’s U17 Cup Final against Bohemians of Waterford.
Turners Cross in Cork hosts the 3 o’clock showdown.
