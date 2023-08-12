Advertisement
Sport

Killarney Celtic can become national champions today

Aug 12, 2023 09:43 By radiokerrysport
Killarney Celtic can become national champions today Killarney Celtic can become national champions today
Share this article

Killarney Celtic can become national champions this afternoon.

They play in the FAI Women’s U17 Cup Final against Bohemians of Waterford.

Turners Cross in Cork hosts the 3 o’clock showdown.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus