Killarney Athletic 7 A Side results and fixtures

Killarney Athletic 7 A Side Sponsored by Killarney Credit Union
Results Friday 28th June
Under 10 Competition
Pitch 1
Group 1 Park Gold 0 The Blue Blazers 1
Group 1 Park Green 2 Killorglin 1 - 6
Group 1 Park Gold 3 Park Green 0
Group 1 Killorglin 1 - 1 The Blue Blazers 8
Group 1 The Blue Blazers 3 Park Green 0
8.10 Group 1 Killorglin 1 - 0 Park Gold 2
Pitch 2
Group 2 Park Black 0 The Jaguars 7
Group 2 Park Red 1 Killorglin 2 - 4
Group 2 Park Black 3 Park Red 2
Group 2 Killorglin 2 - 0 The Jaguars 2
Group 2 The Jaguars 8 Park Red 0
Group 2 Killorglin 2 - 1 Park Black 0
Fixtures Saturday 29th June
Under 10 Semi Finals (10 mins)
Pitch 1
10.30 The Jaguars v Park Gold
Pitch 2
10.55 The Blue Blazers v Killorglin 2