Killarney Athletic 7 A Side fixtures and results

Finals Night

Killarney Athletic A.F.C.

7-A-Side Tournament

Sponsored By #killarneycreditunion

45th Year

Killarney Athletic A.F.C. are celebrating our 45th year of the 7 A Side.

A very successful 7 A Side for its 45th year. Huge thank you to all our participants and their sponsors over the 3 weeks.

In the under 14 final the runners up were The Shanty 0 and the winners were Tyre Kickers 3. Tyre Kickers.

In the under 16 final the runners up were Floggie FC 0 and the winners Tricel FC 3.

The underage player of the tournament who received the Johnny Heffernan Memorial Perpetual Plaque was David O’Donoghue Tricel FC.

In the Over 35 final runners up were Tim Jones Butchers 1 and the winners were Aghadoe Physio 2.

In the Reserve cup final the runners up were GM Tyres and the winners were Fenit Folders.

In the Senior final the runners up were Four Star Pizza 1 and the winners were Flesk Restaurant 2. Evan Cronin received the Kieran Cahillane Memorial Perpetual Cup for Player of the Senior tournament.