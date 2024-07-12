Advertisement
Sport

Killarney Athletic 7 A Side fixtures and results

Jul 12, 2024 13:01 By radiokerrysport
Killarney Athletic 7 A Side fixtures and results
Share this article

Finals Night

Killarney Athletic A.F.C.
7-A-Side Tournament

Sponsored By #killarneycreditunion

Advertisement

45th Year

Killarney Athletic A.F.C. are celebrating our 45th year of the 7 A Side.
A very successful 7 A Side for its 45th year. Huge thank you to all our participants and their sponsors over the 3 weeks.

In the under 14 final the runners up were The Shanty 0 and the winners were Tyre Kickers 3. Tyre Kickers.
In the under 16 final the runners up were Floggie FC 0 and the winners Tricel FC 3.
The underage player of the tournament who received the Johnny Heffernan Memorial Perpetual Plaque was David O’Donoghue Tricel FC.
In the Over 35 final runners up were Tim Jones Butchers 1 and the winners were Aghadoe Physio 2.
In the Reserve cup final the runners up were GM Tyres and the winners were Fenit Folders.
In the Senior final the runners up were Four Star Pizza 1 and the winners were Flesk Restaurant 2. Evan Cronin received the Kieran Cahillane Memorial Perpetual Cup for Player of the Senior tournament.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Munster Strokeplay Preview
Advertisement
Dorothy Wall to join Exeter
Parrott set to leave Tottenham
Advertisement

Recommended

In wake of XL bully ban, Kerry animal rescue group says laws needed to make it harder to own a dog
No fines issues in Kerry for election posters
Dorothy Wall to join Exeter
Munster Strokeplay Preview
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus