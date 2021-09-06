Killarney and District Motor Club announce details of 2021 Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Rally

Killarney and District Motor Club have announced details of the upcoming 2021 Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Rally.

The rally will take place on Saturday, November 27th under full Covid 19 guidelines in line with Government and Sport Ireland advice.

It will be almost two years to the date since we have seen a Killarney based event and everyone in the club looks forward to welcoming you all to the Kingdom in late November.

2018 Clerk of the Course Martin Farrell will once again take the lead role for the 2021 edition of the famous event. 2018 and 2019 were the most successful years for the rally with a high quality, full entry list, including 35 reserve cars, meaning the Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Rally was the best one day event in the country.

It has been a difficult and challenging 2 years for everybody and we are delighted to welcome back Rentokil Initial as title sponsors for the one day event, with huge thanks to Mr Motorsport in Kerry Michael O Mahoney. Huge credit is due to our sponsors as without them the rally could not take place. We understand how challenging the last 2 years have been on businesses and it proves how committed Rentokil Initial are to motorsport in Kerry.

Rally HQ will once again be title sponsors The Gleneagle Hotel and they will be offering special accommodation bundles for the event.

The rally will be a counting round towards the 2022 Irish Tarmac Rally Championship and the Southern 4 Championship

Entries will open in the coming weeks and we hope for a full entry list for this showpiece event. We will provide weekly rally updates between now and November 27th so keep an eye on our social media pages and local press.