Ciaran Kilduff has stepped down as Athlone Town women’s manager following their 6-1 defeat to Shelbourne in yesterday’s FAI Cup final.

Kilduff, who led the Midlanders to their maiden Women’s National League title this season, says he informed the club of his decision to leave after the game at Tallaght Stadium.

Kate Mooney and Noelle Murray scored two goals each as Shels lifted the Cup for the second time in three seasons.