Holders Kildare picked up their first win in this year's Eirgrid Leinster under-20 football championship last night.

They were 16 points to eight winners over Wexford, while Meath beat Carlow by 2-11 to four points.

Laois overcame Longford by 2-12 to 2-9, and Dublin were 2-16 to seven points winners against Louth.

Jack Reid was the hero for Wicklow after he scored the winning point in a 2-8 to 1-10 win over Offaly.