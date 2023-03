Leinster Under 20 football champions Kildare begin the defence of their title against Westmeath in Group 3 in Hawkfield this evening.

In Group 1, Longford play Meath in Clonguish and Carlow take on Laois at Netwatch Cullen Park.

In Group 2, Wicklow host Dublin in Baltinglass and Louth meet Offaly at Stabannon Parnells.

Advertisement

All of the matches begin at 7.30.