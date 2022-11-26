Kilcoo continue title defence; Ballymacarbry hoping for All-Ireland final return

Reigning All Ireland champions Kilcoo continue their defence of their provincial crown this evening.

They play Enniskillen Gaels in the first of this weekend’s semi-finals in the Ulster Football Championship.

The Athletic Grounds in Armagh hosts that encounter, with throw-in at 6pm

Ballymacarbry are hoping to reach a senior All Ireland Ladies Club Football final for the first time since 1998.

The Waterford supremos face Galway and Connacht champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne.

There’s a 1.30 start at Dungarvan’s Fraher Field.

Eight players who received bans for the brawl that marred an All Ireland intermediate hurling quarter-final are to appeal those suspensions.

The incidents occurred during a meeting of Oulart-the-Ballagh and Naomh Barróg.

The latter club have accepted a fine of 2-thousand euro, and will forfeit home advantage for a Leinster final if they reach it.

Two supporters - one from each club - have accepted respective bans of 48 and 96-weeks for their involvement.