Kilcoo and Ballyhale with big wins

Nov 13, 2022 18:11 By radiokerrysport
Kilcoo and Ballyhale with big wins
Photo: Radio Kerry
All-Ireland club football champions Kilcoo have made a positive start to their Ulster Championship campaign.

The Down champions beat Monaghan's Ballybay by 2-14 to 1-7 in their quarter-final clash in Clones.

Cargin of Antrim overcame Donegal's Naomh Conaill on penalties, after the side's played out a 2-13 apiece draw after extra-time.

And Glen of Derry beat Tyrone's Errigal Ciaran by 3-10 to 1-12.

In Connacht, Westport of Mayo suffered a 3-18 to 1-11 defeat to Galway champions Moycullen.

And in Munster, Eire Og of Clare beat the Nire of Waterford by 3-11 to five points.

Kilkenny's Ballyhale Shamrocks are through to the Leinster club hurling semi-finals.

They beat Castletown Geoghegan of Westmeath by 5-25 to 15 points.

Elsewhere, St Mullin's of Carlow were 1-19 to 1-17 winners over Ferns St Aidan's of Wexford.

And Kilmacud Crokes of Dublin beat Clough Ballacolla of Laois by 2-18 to 1-12 at Parnell Park.

Donaghmoyne are through to the All-Ireland senior women's football semi-finals.

The Monaghan club got the better of Moneyglass of Antrim in today's Ulster final on a scoreline of 1-11 to 1-7.

All-Ireland champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne remain on course to retain their title.

The Galway club beat Mayo's Burrishoole by 1-15 to four points in the Connacht decider.

