Kierans and Kenmare draw-win for Dingle

St.Kierans and Kenmare Shamrocks drew in the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship 13 points to 1-10.
It’s a second successive draw for Kierans while Kenmare join Rathmore on the top of the table on 3 points.
Mike O'Halloran reports
Dingle made it back to back wins with a 1-10 to 5 points victory over St Brendan's, who suffered a 2nd loss in a row.
Dingle and Na Gaeil are now into the last 8, with Brendans and Crokes eliminated.
Tim Moynihan reports
4 more matches are down for decision today in the Championship.
Lispole is the venue at 1.30 for West Kerry against East Kerry.
At 2 in Asdee Shannon Rangers face Mid Kerry.
Templenoe will be home to South Kerry from 3.
At 4 Kerins O`Rahilly's host Spa.