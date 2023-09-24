Advertisement
Sport

Kierans and Kenmare draw-win for Dingle

Sep 24, 2023 09:04 By radiokerrysport
Kierans and Kenmare draw-win for Dingle
Share this article

St.Kierans and Kenmare Shamrocks drew in the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship 13 points to 1-10.

It’s a second successive draw for Kierans while Kenmare join Rathmore on the top of the table on 3 points.

Mike O'Halloran reports

Advertisement

Dingle made it back to back wins with a 1-10 to 5 points victory over St Brendan's, who suffered a 2nd loss in a row.

Dingle and Na Gaeil are now into the last 8, with Brendans and Crokes eliminated.

Tim Moynihan reports

Advertisement

4 more matches are down for decision today in the Championship.

Lispole is the venue at 1.30 for West Kerry against East Kerry.

At 2 in Asdee Shannon Rangers face Mid Kerry.

Advertisement

Templenoe will be home to South Kerry from 3.

At 4 Kerins O`Rahilly's host Spa.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement
2 Kerry FC teams home today
Kerry contest Munster final today
Advertisement

Recommended

2 Kerry FC teams home today
Kerry contest Munster final today
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Victory for Ireland over world champions
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus