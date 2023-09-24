Kierans and Kenmare draw-win for Dingle

St.Kierans and Kenmare Shamrocks drew in the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship 13 points to 1-10.

It’s a second successive draw for Kierans while Kenmare join Rathmore on the top of the table on 3 points.

Mike O'Halloran reports

Advertisement

Dingle made it back to back wins with a 1-10 to 5 points victory over St Brendan's, who suffered a 2nd loss in a row.

Dingle and Na Gaeil are now into the last 8, with Brendans and Crokes eliminated.

Tim Moynihan reports

Advertisement

4 more matches are down for decision today in the Championship.

Lispole is the venue at 1.30 for West Kerry against East Kerry.

At 2 in Asdee Shannon Rangers face Mid Kerry.

Advertisement

Templenoe will be home to South Kerry from 3.

At 4 Kerins O`Rahilly's host Spa.