Kiely expected to be ratified for two more years

Oct 10, 2023 12:59 By radiokerrysport
John Kiely is expected to be ratified for a further two years in charge of the Limerick hurlers tonight.

He'll attempt to lead the county to a fifth All-Ireland in a row next season.

