Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says a number of key players are back in training and expected to be in contention for tomorrow's FA Cup final against Manchester United.

Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji all missed City’s final Premier League game of the season at Brentford last week.

Guardiola's also confirmed second-choice goalkeeper Stefan Ortega will start at Wembley.