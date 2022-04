Kerry's new Ukranian signing is set to make his home debut tomorrow for the county U17s.

Midfielder Oleksander "Sasha" Stefanyshen will be supported by a number of his fellow country people, refugees in the Kingdom having been forced to flee their homeland following the Russian invasion.

Kerry play Cobh in the National League at 2 tomorrow in Mounthawk Park, Tralee.

