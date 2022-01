Kerry’s Aine McKenna has another National Cup medal.

That’s after The Address UCC Glanmire won their eighth InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor Cup title, and first since 2018, beating DCU Mercy 72-65.

Glanmire trailed by 14 points to DCU Mercy at one stage in the final quarter but fought back, with captain McKenna playing a prominent role and scoring 13 points in the final

She spoke with basketball Ireland after the decider