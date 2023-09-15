Kerry's McCarthy in Republic of Ireland squad

Kerry's Savannah McCarthy has been named in the Republic of Ireland women's squad.

The defender has been selected by interim boss Eileen Gleeson for the upcoming Nations League games against Northern Ireland and Hungary.

Tyler Toland is also back.

The Blackburn midfielder had been out of favour following a fallout with former manager Vera Pauw.

Niamh Fahey, Megan Campbell and Sinead Farrelly all miss out through injury while Áine O’Gorman and Harriet Scott both retired after the World Cup.