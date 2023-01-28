Kerry’s Allianz Football League title defence underway tomorrow

Kerry’s Allianz Football League title defence gets underway tomorrow.
The Kingdom are away to Donegal, from 2 o’clock in Ballybofey.
Former Kerry captain, Ambrose O'Donovan
Advertisement
Another ex Kerry captain Billy O'Shea
Kerry player Gavin White firstly discussed the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé 2023 and its importance in remembering a legend of Gaelic football
Kerry player Paul Geaney
Advertisement
Kerry player Tadhg Morley
Kerry manager Jack O'Connor firstly spoke about David Moran's retirement
Tom Cormack of Highland Radio